U.S. House passes James bill requiring Soo Locks security study

Washington ― The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a bill directing completion of a new study of potential security shortfalls at the Soo Locks, as well as the supply chain and economic impacts of a potential failure at the Great Lakes shipping lock complex at Sault Ste. Marie.

The legislation, passed by voice vote, is the first by freshman U.S. Rep. John James, R-Shelby Township, to pass the chamber. The bill's co-sponsors include U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township; and Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids.

The bill directs the secretaries of transportation and defense, in coordination with the commandant of the Coast Guard, to present the study to Congress within a year of enactment, asking the agencies to also recommend measures to strengthen security at the shipping lock complex and to reduce impacts to supply chains in the event of a Soo Locks failure or attack.

Previous studies of the potential economic consequences of a Soo Locks failure have been conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The corps in 2018 concluded that unexpected outage of the 1,200-foot-long Poe lock would create a "bottleneck," disrupting the supply chain for steel production and thus manufacturing in North America — particularly the auto industry.

A 2015 Department of Homeland Security report that found no alternative transportation mode exists for getting iron ore from Minnesota mines to steel mills on the lower Great Lakes.

"A six-month shutdown would be disastrous. It would cause recessions, close factories, shutter mines," James told reporters on a Tuesday phone call. "Around 11 million jobs could be lost nationwide. That's massive. That's more than the entirety of Michigan's population. ... This is why we must pass this legislation."

He emphasized how the security landscape, especially in terms of cyber and drone threats, has changed in the eight years since the Homeland Security study was conducted. "The world's a completely different place," James said.

Among the recommendations that James is hoping to see from the report is assigning next-generation fighter aircraft and a hypersonic mission to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in his district in Harrison Township "to cover our vital infrastructure" at the Soo Locks.

Bergman, whose district includes the Soo Locks, anticipated a "lop-sided" House vote in favor of the bill. He urged his Senate colleagues to pass it, as well.

"Although a lack of investment by the Biden administration has pushed back project completion, we still have the requirement to ensure the locks are secure and identify any critical, vulnerable areas where improvement may be needed, now even during the construction phase," Bergman said.

Slow funding for Soo Locks project could lead to delays, higher costs

Bergman was referring to the massive $3 billion project underway at the shipping lock complex on the St. Mary's River that connects Lake Superior to the lower Great Lakes. Plans call for a new 1,200-foot-long lock to mirror the aging Poe lock, which is the only one at the shipping complex big enough to handle the largest Great Lakes freighters that carry 71% of the tonnage that traverses the corridor.

The new lock under construction would provide redundancy, so cargo could keep moving in the case of an unexpected outage of the aging Poe, built in 1968.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the study and report would cost less than $500,000, though a separate appropriation would still be needed.

