SATURDAY

Starlight Christmas 1865

Horse-drawn wagons (reservations required) will carry family and friends on a luminary lit tour. Highlights include a live nativity with a camel, a walk-through display of angels, and hot chocolate and desserts. Enjoy singing Christmas caroles and visit the historic Starkweather home staged for Christmas 1865. 5:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation per person. Simpson Park Camp, 70199 Campground, Romeo. Visit simpsonparkcamp.org.

ReJoice Detroit

A celebration of the city’s restoration with areas of prayer focusing on housing, finances, protection, and schools. 11:30 a.m. every first Saturday. Free. New Covenant of Peace, 20159 Van Dyke, Detroit. Visit facebook.com/RejoiceInTheCity.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Community Breakfast

All are welcome. 8 a.m. Saturdays. All Saints’ Episcopal, 171 W. Pike, Pontiac. Call (248) 334-4571.

Sterling Heights Aglow

This is an international ministry. Men and women welcome. 10 a.m. Saturdays. Coffee available. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

SUNDAY

Handel’s Messiah

Performed by Metropolitan Detroit chorale with 100 voices under the direction of Pasquale A. Pascaretti. 3 p.m. Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 44575 Garfield, Cliniton Township. Call (586) 286-2222 or visit macombcenter.com.

A Christmas Festival

Featuring two showtimes of FX: A Family Experience with the character Reginald Fastidious III, and an entire afternoon of fun, including a balloon artist, crafts, cookie decorating, photo booths, caroling carriage rides with real horses, a petting zoo and more. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Ward Church, 40000 Six Mile, Northville. Call (248) 374-7400.

Straight Outta Bethlehem

A children’s musical. Everyone is welcome. 6 p.m. Free-will offering. Bethesda Christian Church, 1800 S. Huron, Ypsilanti. Call (734) 483-7279.

The Table

This is the chance for those with busy schedules to make a spiritual connection, and be part of a warm, friendly, caring, inviting community that’s rooted in faith and the gospel. 6 p.m. Sundays. St. Patrick’s Episcopal, 1434 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. Call (248) 842-6856.

MONDAY

Gospel Skate

Presented by God’s World Superstore with games, prizes, music, and fun for the entire family. Northland Roller Rink, 22311 Eight Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 862-8220.

Prayer Call

Standing for Israel (Isaiah 62:1). Organized by Daughters for Zion Prayer Network. 9 a.m. Mondays. Call (586) 222-8481. (712) 770-4122, access code: 801903#.

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International

New speaker every second Monday. $15. Rivercrest Hall, 900 W. Avon, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 670-4500.

TUESDAY

Empowerment Study

Be empowered with the word of God. Taught in a classroom settting. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit (use rear entrance). Call (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910 (cell).

Christian Business Men — Troy/Birmingham

Presenting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord to business and professional men, and developing Christian business and professional men to carry out the Great Commission. 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Troy Marriott, 200 W. Big Beaver, Troy. Call (248) 643-8120.

Depression Support Group

7:40 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Christ’s Arms Reaching Everywhere Ministries, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (313) 398-3131.

Single Adult Bible Study and Christian Fellowship

Study and fellowship. All single adults are welcome. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Kirby Church, 2773 Will Carleton, Flat Rock. Call (734) 692-7173.

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study and Training

7 p.m. Wednesdays. Landmark Community Church, 24520 N. Chrysler, Hazel Park. Call (248) 545-8800.

Family Services

Adult worship service in the auditorium, teen fusion service in the gym, Pioneer Clubs in the children’s wing, and tot-spot in the nursery. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Kirby Church, 2773 Will Carleton, Flat Rock. Call (734) 692-7173.

Midweek Prayer & Praise

7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Union Grace Missionary Baptist, 2550 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 894-2500.

Celebrate Recovery

A biblical program that helps individuals overcome hurts, hangups and habits. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Twin Oaks Christian Church, 22333 King, Woodhaven. Call (734) 671-8300.

THURSDAY

Nativity — Experience it Now

Walk through an outdoor living nativity and experience the story of the birth of Jesus. Hear the declaration of the Herald Angels, meet Mary and Joseph as they travel to Bethlehem, and watch the shepherds and wise men in their pursuit of the newborn King. Other highlights include shopping for Christmas gifts, a petting zoo with camels, and a nativity photo area to have your picture taken with Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. 5-8:30 p.m. (now through Dec. 9). Free. Woodside Bible Church, 6600 Rochester, Troy. Call (248) 879-8533.

Living Recovery

Learn steps to help you grow spiritually and emotionally to live in freedom. This program is for those struggling with addictions, in need of life recovery or maintaining sobriety. 7 p.m. Thursdays. New Beginnings Recovery Church, 18605 Midway, Allen Park. (313) 429-3953.

Common Bond

A support group for families affected by the opiate/heroin epidemic. 7-8 p.m. every first Thursday. Market Street Church, 309 Market, Walled Lake.

Connection Groups

Discipleship and bible study with junior and teen services. 7 p.m. Thursdays. Evangel Ministries, 13660 Stansbury, Detroit. Call (313) 836-7732 or evangelministries.org.

FRIDAY

The Drive

Where young Christian adults, ages 21-40, fellowship with music. 7-11 p.m. every third Friday. The Rotunda, 26555 Franklin, Southfield. Call (248) 384-8729.

Celebrate Recovery

Learn to overcome pain from the past that continues to linger — bad habits that prevent you from enjoying life. 7 p.m. every second and fourth Friday. Life Renewal Church, 28312 Grand River, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 987-8295.

Dec. 14

Rejoice

A holiday concert and fundraiser, presented by the Empowerment Church, featuring Al McKenzie, Penny Wells, Kimmie Horne, the Turner Sisters, Alex Way and Daryl G. Beebe, hosted by comedian Melvin Bender. $40. Silver Gardens Event Center, 24350 Southfield Rd., Southfield. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3907674.

Dec. 15

Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer and Christmas Brunch

This year’s theme is “Arise and Shine through Unity and Justice.” 10 a.m.-noon. $15 per person ($200 per district). The Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, Detroit. Call (313) 921-5555.

Jocelynn Brown

