Buy Photo Dana Nessel (Photo11: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned Michigan's seven Catholic dioceses to "stop self-policing," suspend any internal investigations and comply with the state investigation into allegations of clergy sexual abuse dating back to the 1950s.

During a Thursday press conference, Nessel noted that dioceses are "self-policing" and asking victims to sign non-disclosure agreements or take settlements.

She urged the victims: "If an investigator comes to the door and asks to speak to you, please ask for their badge and not their rosary."

Former Attorney General Bill Schuette in August opened an investigation into how Michigan's seven Catholic dioceses handled clergy sexual abuse of minors and any attempts to cover up the actions dating back to the 1950s.

In October, police seized clergy misconduct records from the dioceses of Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Marquette, Kalamazoo and Gaylord. Michigan's bishops have welcomed the investigation and said they will cooperate fully with authorities.

Michigan's investigation was launched in the wake of a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that revealed hundreds of abuser priests who molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s.

Many of the dioceses have had agreements to share clergy misconduct files in place with local prosecutors since 2002. Several have independent review boards that investigate new allegations after law enforcement have reviewed the case. They've also implemented training, background checks and sexual abuse reporting procedures for more than 15 years.

But the Pennsylvania report that shook the Catholic Church in the U.S. led Michigan bishops to address the issue again in letters to Catholic parishioners, reiterate policies put in place after the 2002 revelations of child sex abuse cases in the Boston archdiocese and, in some cases, announce plans for a new outside review of the diocese's handling of clergy misconduct.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/religion/2019/02/21/nessel-catholic-dioceses-stop-self-policing-clergy-abuse-reports/2938345002/