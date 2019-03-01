Faith Calendar
SATURDAY
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Inviting People Into God’s Goodness
A one-day workshop to help participants clarify what we believe God’s grace to be. 8:15 a.m.-noon. Registration fee is $15 (includes breakfast and snacks). First United Methodist, 589 W. Maple (between Southfield and Cranbrook), Birmingham. To register, call (248) 646-1200.
Cooking with Love
Elizabeth Krajcz teaches Hungarian cooking. The featured menu, stuffed cabbage and Pogacsa, will be served for lunch with coffee or tea. $35 (pre-paid only). American Hungarian Reformed Church, 9901 Allen, Allen Park. Call (248) 763-1617, or email: Hungariancookingclasses@gmail.com.
Glow Service
Featuring youth speakers, musicians, singers, and dancers from Michigan, followed by free food, fun and games after service. Wear black and neon. 1 p.m. Greater Seth Temple Sanctuary of Praise, 28125 Grand River, Farmington Hills. Visit www.gstcogic.org.
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Couple’s Night Out
A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
SUNDAY
27th Annual Prayer & Praise Breakfast
Featuring Dr. Jasmine “Jazz” Schulark, pastor of Victory Grace Center in Fladensburg, MD, as guest speaker. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Vendor tables are $125 each, and include two chairs. Horizon Conference Center, 6200 State, Saginaw. Visit victoriousbelievers.com.
Men’s Day
Elder Gary Sprewell of Los Angeles, founder of Gary Sprewell Ministries, will be guest speaker. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 624 S. Outer Dr., Saginaw. Call (989) 755-7692, or visit Victoriousbelievers.com.
MONDAY
Grief Support Group
For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.
Monday through March 23
Clothing, Coats and Shoes Drive
New and gently used men, women and children’s clothing will be accepted. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth, Detroit. Call (313) 837-0818.
TUESDAY
Shining Stars
Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.
Launch Your Lent
A healing service presented by Fr. Matt Linn, a Jesuit Priest, who works with people of many traditions to help them find their way home to a place of infinite, healing love. A New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration follows. Gesu Church, 17180 Oak Dr., Detroit. Call (313) 862-4400.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.
MARCH 9
An Annual Prayer Brunch
Presented by Band of Women. The theme will be “Prayer, A Conversation with God.” 10:30 a.m. $15, $7 children. Zion Hill Baptist Church, 12017 Dickerson, Detroit. Call (313) 372-3987.
SATURDAY, March 30
Laymen’s Ministry Breakfast
A yearly gathering of food, fellowship, prayer, and song. Deacon Robert Earl Kelley is president. 9 a.m. $15 donation. New Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 21009 Ithaca, Ferndale. Call (248) 541-3870.
Jocelynn Brown
