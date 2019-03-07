French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin arrives for a press conference in Lyon, central France, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo: Laurent Cipriani / AP)

Lyon, France – In a surprise ruling, France’s senior Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, was convicted Thursday of failing to report a known pedophile priest to police, the latest high-ranking churchman to fall in the global reckoning over clergy sex abuse and cover-ups.

Magistrates in Lyon found that Barbarin had an obligation to report the Rev. Bernard Preynat to civil authorities and gave the cardinal a six-month suspended prison sentence. Barbarin offered to resign.

The Vatican didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Preynat, who is scheduled to be tried on sexual violence charges next year, has confessed to abusing Boy Scouts in the 1970s and 1980s. People who said they were among the victims accused Barbarin and other church officials of covering up the priest’s crimes for years.

Nine victims brought the case to trial. A group of Preynat’s victims hailed the unanticipated conviction as a victory for child protection and a strong signal that church leaders will be held accountable.

“We see that no one is above the law. We have been heard by the court,” said Francois Devaux, president of La Parole Liberee (Lift the Burden of Silence.)

The verdict came as a surprise since the statute of limitations had expired on some charges. At the end of the trial, prosecutors argued for an acquittal, saying there were no grounds to prove legal wrongdoing.

Five co-defendants - an archbishop, a bishop, a priest and two other officials - were acquitted.

Barbarin’s conviction furthers the crisis facing the Catholic Church’s embattled hierarchy. The sex abuse scandal recently led to Australian Cardinal George Pell’s abuse conviction and the defrocking of America’s ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for sexually molested minors and adult men, including during confession..

The scandal swept up Pope Francis last year after he defended a bishop accused of veering up abuse in Chile. Francis is facing new questions about his backing for a bishop now under investigation for sexual abuse in his native Argentina.

With the confidence of Catholic faithful in the church hierarchy shaken, Francis brought church leaders from around the world to a summit last month at which he vowed an “all-out battle” to end abuse but issued no new rules to stop cover-ups.

In the French court’s decision, read by The Associated Press, the magistrates wrote that Barbarin “had the obligation to report” accusations against Preynat between July 2014 and June 2015 because the priest’s accusers didn’t request ecclesiastic secrecy.

The victims’ allegation of a cover-up that allowed Preynat to be in contact with children until his 2015 retirement was thrown out of court in 2016 for insufficient evidence.

Alexandre Hezez, one of those who put it back on the docket through a direct approach French law allows as a recourse, met with Barbarin in November 2014 and kept informing him there were probably other Preynat victims, according to the court ruling.

Barbarin “didn’t take the initiative despite Hezez’s request and insistence,” the magistrates wrote.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/religion/2019/03/07/france-cardinal-child-abuse/39165093/