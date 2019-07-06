Faith calendar

TODAY

Teaching and Communion Service

With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.

Rejoice Detroit

Prophetic prayer, praise and worship. Areas of prayer include housing, finances, schools, protection and more. 11 a.m. New Covenant of Peace, 20159 Van Dyke, Detroit. Call (800) 560-9240.

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Coffee House

Every last Saturday of the month. 6 p.m. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

SUNDAY

Grace Night Musical

Celebrating five years of pastoral service of Apostle Jason J. Palmer. 6 p.m. The Healing Center Church, 3225 Fenkell, Detroit. Call (313) 264-1810.

MONDAY

Grief Support Group

For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.

Roar

Children celebrate how life is wild, but God is good. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Through July 12. Farmington Hills Church of God, 25717 Power, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 477-9144.

Kingdom Conference

Building better churches, one family at a time. Classes for all. Hosted by United Missions District Association. 10 a.m. Runs through July 13. Call (313) 924-8907.

Empowerment Church Power Camp

For ages 4-13. Cost: $25 per child for a one time registration fee, $150 per week for first child, and $140 per week for each additional child. Receive a $50 discount if you pay for eight weeks. This camp runs through Aug. 16. Register at empowermentmi.org/powercamp. 24300 Southfield, Southfield Road. Call (248) 234-8357.

TUESDAY

Shining Stars

Helps children develop emotionally. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.

Curbside Chat Bible Study

6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Holy Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ, 1634-0 Hamilton, Highland Park. Call (313) 729-1651.

Bible Study

7 p.m. every Tuesday. International Beginning Ministries, 2335 Grayling, Hamtramck. Call (313) 948-8563.

Christian Yoga Gentleness Class

6 p.m. every Tuesday. Sacred Space Yoga Centre, 4801 Chrysler, Detroit. Call (313) 352-6788.

Mid-Day Bible Class

Studying the New Testament. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. In His Presence Ministries Worldwide, 26500 Grand River, Redford Township. Call (313) 533-1956 or visit detroitinhispresence.org.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with the Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.

Midweek Prayer & Praise

7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Union Grace Missionary Baptist, 2550 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 894-2500.

Jocelynn Brown

