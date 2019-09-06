Faith calendar

SATURDAY

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Saturday. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 386-8044.

Teaching, Communion Service

With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. every Saturday. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. (248) 910-6070.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. every Saturday. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. every Saturday. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Rejoice Detroit

Join others in prophetic prayer, praise and worship. Areas of prayer include housing, finances, and more. 11 a.m. every first Sat. New Covenant of Peace, 20159 Van Dyke, Detroit. (800) 560-9240 or ministryofthewatchman.com.

School of Ministry

In-depth teaching on principles of faith, the anointing, prayer and more. 10:30 a.m. every third, fourth and fifth Saturday. No registration fee. Ministry of the Watchman, 9433 Conant, Hamtramck. (800) 560-9240 or visit office@ministryofthewatchman.com.

Southfield Multi-Cultural Aglow

This is a Christian international ministry praising and speaking the word. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Union Second Baptist Church Beechwood Center, 421 Beechwood, River Rouge. (313) 383-1558.

PHG ULC Support Group for Parents of Special Children

A faith-based support group for parents of children with special needs, facilitated by volunteers. 11-noon every third Saturday. Power, Hope & Grace Bible Church, 6495 W. Warren, Detroit. (313) 897-2381. Email: globe0963@gmail.com.

Support Group for Pastors’ Wives

In the ministry work of the Lord. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. (248) 709-3897.

Let’s Talk

A roundtable talk for teens ages 13-17. 1:30-2:30 p.m. every third Saturday. Preregistration is required. Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 15325 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 675-4078.

SUNDAY

The Table

Make a spiritual connection and be part of a friendly community, rooted in faith and gospel. 6 p.m. every Sunday. St. Patrick’s Episcopal, 1434 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. (248) 842-6856.

Candlelight Yoga

A restorative class about tranquility and allowing the body, mind and spirit to be dominated by peace. 4 p.m. every Sunday. Sacred Space Yoga Centre, 4801 Chrysler, Detroit. (313) 352-6788.

MONDAY

Grief Support Group

For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. (248) 283-8935.

TUESDAY

Empowerment Study

Be empowered with the Word of God, taught classroom style. 6 p.m. every Tuesday. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. Use rear entrance. (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910.

Shining Stars

Helps children develop emotionally. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. (313) 538-9497.

Single Adult Bible Study and Christian Fellowship

Come for study, fellowship, coffee and snacks. 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Free. Kirby Church, 2773 Will Carleton, Flat Rock. (734) 692-7173.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. every Tuesday. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Curbside Chat Bible Study

6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Holy Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ, 16340 Hamilton, Highland Park. (313) 729-1651.

Bible Study

7 p.m. every Tuesday. International Beginning Ministries, 2335 Grayling, Hamtramck. (313) 948-8563.

Christian Yoga Gentleness Class

6 p.m. every Tuesday. Sacred Space Yoga Centre, 4801 Chrysler, Detroit. (313) 352-6788.

Mid-Day Bible Class

Studying the New Testament. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tuesday. In His Presence Ministries Worldwide, 26500 Grand River, Redford Township. (313) 533-1956 or visit detroitinhispresence.org.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer in the Park

A public worship and Eucharist service held outside the walls of a building, along the Detroit River. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through September. Bishop Park, Oak and Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.

Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with the Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. (313) 282-9508.

Midweek Prayer & Praise

7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Union Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 2550 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 894-2500.

THURSDAY

GriefShare

A 13-week recovery seminar and support group meeting. 6-8 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 12. 5 Points Church, 37300 Goddard at Huron River Dance, Romulus. (734) 941-1511 or griefshare.org.

Jocelynn Brown

