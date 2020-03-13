Religious groups, institutions and houses of worship in Metro Detroit are suspending services and gatherings, instructing devout followers to pray at home or online to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Five bishops representing leadership from Michigan’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Episcopal Church issued a joint statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendations regarding COVID-19. The statement urges congregations to suspend all in-person worship services for the rest of the month.

The bishops leave the decision up to the local leadership and encourage consideration of alternative gatherings online.

Parishioners pray during morning services at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

“As People of God, it is our moral, civic, and spiritual obligation to care for one another by taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of this virus and continue to serve our communities with generosity, hope, and joy," the letter said.

The Rev. Bonnie Perry, the new leader for the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, said she planned to deliver a sermon Sunday morning that would be available on YouTube. She also called on worshipers to "be even more connected with one another in this time of medical uncertainty. Let us connect by phone, online and in small groups. Let us check not just on those of us who are vulnerable, but on all of us – for now more than ever, we are in need of God’s love, which we so often feel from each other."

Kensington Church, which has six locations across the region, including in Traverse City, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that leaders had "prayerfully decided to suspend all in-person services and gatherings" starting Saturday and through the end of March.

"Kensington Church will be streaming services in lieu of meeting in person to protect the vulnerable, the elderly and the ones who depend on us to defend them," the post read. "The decision is not one of fear, but was made with wisdom, discernment and mindfulness."

Another megachurch, NorthRidge, which has locations in Plymouth Township, Brighton and Grosse Ile, also is suspending all public services and ministry opportunities until further notice, Senior Pastor Brad Howell announced Thursday night.

Weekend services were still expected to be streamed online at scheduled times, he said during a Facebook video filmed in an empty auditorium.

"This could be overblown, it could be exaggerated, it could fizzle out," said Powell, who also addressed followers in a letter. "I get it. But right now we don’t know that. This could be devastating to people and I think we need to care about that."

The Archdiocese of Detroit, which represents the area's Catholics, said daily and weekend Masses will continue as scheduled until further notice but "other parish or diocesan school events that are anticipated to be near or more than 100 people should be canceled until further notice."

Amid the Lenten season, additional guidelines for liturgical celebrations were slated to be provided to pastors and parishes in anticipation of this weekend’s Masses, the archdiocese said.

"The obligation we have to attend Mass on Sunday does not apply when your health and the health of others is seriously threatened, should you attend Mass," Archbishop Allen Vigneron said in a letter to followers Thursday. "I extend this counsel to those of you with significant, pre-existing health concerns which, in your prayerful judgment and with the help of your doctors, necessitate that you avoid large crowds while the virus is spreading."

The Department of Catholic Schools also is directing diocesan schools to close on Friday and Monday for deep cleaning.

The Solanus Casey Center on Detroit's east side is scheduled to close indefinitely effective Friday, representatives said in an email.

Masses, blessing of the sick services and other events will be closed to the public, but will be livestreamed via the Blessed Solanus Casey Facebook page and the Solanus Casey Center website. Confessions will still be available, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Imams Council of Michigan are asking Muslims to "preform prayer in your homes" and said all mosques are canceling Jummah congregations for at least the next two weeks to protect the community.

Mosques including the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights and the Islamic Center for America in Dearborn, suspended Friday prayer services to limit the possible spread and spend time disinfecting and sanitizing washing stations, officials told The News.

The Michigan Muslim Community Council announced on Facebook that "most local mosques will be canceling lectures and classes for now."

The Michigan Muslim Community Council posted guidelines on its Facebook page Thursday. (Photo: MMCC/Facebook)

The Islamic Center of America in Dearborn said Thursday all public events and gatherings are suspended until April. Worshipers can pray individually but are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats, keep a safe distance from others and stay home if feeling sick or showing symptoms.

"We ask our community to be patient through these trying times, to be strong in their faith and to take every necessary precaution to protect themselves, especially the most vulnerable among us like our seniors and those who are ill," mosque officials said in a Facebook post.

The 20th anniversary gala for the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations scheduled to take place March 22 has been postponed, organizers announced Thursday.

The JCRC/AJC, which represents Metro Detroit's Jewish community, said it is postponing all programming through the end of the month "out of an abundance of caution."

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan also said it was postponing all in-person group programming for the next three weeks.

The Well, a Jewish community-building, education and spirituality outreach initiative in Metro Detroit, said it planned to postpone its March events.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take advice from authorities, and hope to reschedule these events as soon as we are able," the group said in a statement.

At Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Rabbi Mark Miller, said the temple began taking precautions against the coronavirus, including regular cleanings and social distancing a week ago.

He said the temple’s rabbis and worshippers stopped shaking hands and hugging and kissing when greeting each other.

“We made a number of changes last week and obviously things changed dramatically this week,” he said.

Miller said as of today, the temple has stopped all in-person group events. However, he said the synagogue has not been closed.

As result, regular worship services Friday night and Saturday morning will still be held and livestreamed online at https://www.tbeonline.org.

Staff writers Sarah Rahal and Charlie Ramirez contributed.

