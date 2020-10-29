Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University for defamation

David Glovin

Bloomberg

Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, sued the school for defamation and breach of contract, according to a statement Thursday.

Falwell stepped down from leadership of the school in August amid a scandal involving him, his wife and a man they met in 2012. In his suit, Falwell claims the school accepted false claims against him without investigating, forced his resignation and then sought to “tarnish, minimize, and outright destroy the legacy” of him and his family.