RELIGION

Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University for defamation

David Glovin
Bloomberg
Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, sued the school for defamation and breach of contract, according to a statement Thursday.

In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on "improving free inquiry, transparency, and accountability on campus" in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Falwell stepped down from leadership of the school in August amid a scandal involving him, his wife and a man they met in 2012. In his suit, Falwell claims the school accepted false claims against him without investigating, forced his resignation and then sought to “tarnish, minimize, and outright destroy the legacy” of him and his family.

