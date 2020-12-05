Archdiocese of Detroit pushes 'Families of Parishes' plan

Christians often call themselves a body of believers, united by a faith that transcends geographical or other boundaries.

In a similar fashion, the Archdiocese of Detroit is embarking on an effort to draw its more than 200 parishes together to strengthen the Catholic community in southeast Michigan.

Responding to fewer priests anticipated in coming years and a renewed focus on evangelizing in the 21st century, the houses of worship are transitioning to a new model representing a major structural change. That means moving away from independent sites to tighter collaborations aimed at sharing assets to better serve their followers, those they hope to reach as well as shifting some responsibilities to laity so pastors aren't overburdened.

"What we have to do is become a more dynamic, caring community so a church or parish is more than just going to the Sunday service or Mass; it's being a part of a living, active community of people who help one another in various ways," said Monsignor Charles Kosanke, who led a committee that offered recommendations for the initiative. "The more you can do that, you'll experience more people attracted to that vibrant community and the tangible love of God that we profess."

The Families of Parishes plan, announced this year, builds on proposals presented through the archdiocese’s 2016 Synod to address the most pressing needs of priests, parishioners and others in its six-county territory, said its leader, Archbishop Allen Vigneron, who heads the more than 1 million Catholics in the region.

“Those three daysset us on a course that revealed the Holy Spirit’s call for a renewal of parishes and all the archdiocesan structures, to make them spirit-led and radically mission-oriented,” he said during a Mass last month at Detroit’s Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“The structures we inherited for our parishes served us well in the past, but we know from the synod that we need to rethink how we live the life of our parishes. To live in our parishes as Families of Parishes will help us collaborate, work together more powerfully to share resources, including the resources of our priests and deacons and lay service in order to make everything focused on helping everyone know where we’re headed and how to get there.”

Vigneron outlined the details and their origins in a pastoral letter recently released in the archdiocese.

In the message titled “Led by the Spirit on Mission,” he noted that even before the pandemic, “we have for years faced a priest shortage that stretched our pastors between many responsibilities. … We cannot continue to operate as we have – with greater demands on our priests – and simultaneously expect better results from their ministry. A new approach is needed.”

Deacon Michael Houghton, the archdiocese missionary strategic planning director and Families of Parishes project manager, estimates that while about 250 priests serve today, "we think we’ll be down about 90 in the next 10 years."

Over the summer, archdiocesan lay leaders and pastors started preparing a parish proposal at around the same time the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy released a document, “The Pastoral Conversion of the Parish Community in the Service of Evangelizing Mission of the Church,” that urged “renewal of ‘traditional’ parish structures in terms of mission,” Vigneron wrote. “With Families of Parishes, we seek to address this challenge, renew our parish structures and continue our transformation into a missionary archdiocese.”

The plan calls for all parishes in the archdiocese to work in new groups of three or more and "collaborate in deeper and more intentional ways" than previously done in its history, Vigneron said.

“Each parish in a Family will retain its own unique identity, similar to how each sibling has his or her own unique role in the family,” Vigneron said. “This is not a parish cluster or merger as we have done in the past. Rather, Families of Parishes share similarities to other models that have been successfully implemented in other dioceses in the United States and Canada.”

The archdiocese consulted with and followed other dioceses that restructured; one in London, Ontario, has similar formations, officials said.

The new groupings “have been compiled in the last few months through consultation with the auxiliary bishops and priests, a process steeped in prayer and with attention given to the best interest of each community,” the archdiocese said in a message to members.

"Many talented lay people" helped in the process, as well, Vigneron said.

Kosanke's team, one of the lead committees involved in the planning, met for months and centered on an overarching concept, he said: "What does a vibrant Catholic parish look like?"

The committee recommended five areas the parish groups could target, including discipleship formation, evangelization and family ministry, he said.

The parishes "will collaborate by sharing resources — including priests, deacons and staffs across parish lines — to further advance the mission Christ has entrusted to his Church," Vigneron said in his message to parishioners.

The program also means adopting new positions, titles and structures, the archbishop wrote, as well as each family developing its own missionary strategic plan "to discern how best to accomplish the work of unleashing the Gospel in their communities."

The idea is for parish families to form a leadership structure with multiple clergy and have duties such as finance or human resources handled by key people so priests can focus on ministering, Houghton said.

"The intent is to take the resources we already have and rethink how we use them and restructure them to be more effective," he said.

The final list of groupings is expected to be released Dec. 9. There could be as many as 60-80 parish families, according to the archdiocese.

"We definitely made an effort to keep parishes physically close together," and honor relationships some have already formed with each other, Houghton said.

Vigneron noted such partnerships capitalize on some parishes already having shared staff, faith formation programs, pastors, even buildings and worship sites.

“In the months and years ahead, new and innovate ways to work together will strengthen the bonds that already exist and will build new bonds everywhere else,” the archbishop said. “For many of our parishes this will be an entirely new process which will require everyone to let go of a status quo mentality and to choose trust over fear.”

Joseph Zarazua, who has attended the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit for more than 20 years, welcomes the moves.

"We get the opportunity to tap into the resources and the talents of the other parishes that we’ll be connected with," he said. "I'm kind of excited because every parish is unique. Every family has something to offer."

The first wave of groups starts preparing in January and launches in July, then the second follows a year later, according to the archdiocese.

"We have a lot of work to do between now and then because we have to help people understand how their roles will change in a family," Houghton said.

During his recent address, Vigneron acknowledged some parishes might face challenges adjusting. “But it’s worthy, worthwhile to change for the sake of doing God’s will more effectively,” he said.

Among the parishioners awaiting details is Debra Garofalo, who attends Most Holy Trinity in Detroit and hopes to learn how its food pantry and other outreach can complement partner parishes' efforts.

Families of Parishes "is really going to bring some vitality back into the church," the St. Clair Shores resident said. "With us working together and highlighting our talents, I think that it’s really going to make a difference and help us to carry out the mission of bringing Christ into the community."