Lent arrives and 'it seems like people are freer'

As the Lenten season arrives this week, Ilene Jabboori-Ryan notices a difference in how she and other Metro Detroit Christians approach it.

Like last year, the liturgical season of prayer, penance and almsgiving in preparation for Easter unfolds during the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time, as virus cases fall and protection requirements recede, worshipers expect to find fewer restrictions. That means optional mask-wearing and more chances for in-person gatherings, evoking the scenes they shared more than two years ago.

"To see people come out, that's saying we're getting back to some normalcy," said Jabboori-Ryan, a devout Catholic from Berkley. "It seems like people are freer."

Freedom from burden is a prominent theme of Lent, which ends with Easter Sunday on April 17 and reflects the 40 days Christ warded off temptations in the desert.

Since the period calls for reflection, spiritual growth and “cleansing” the soul, devotees often decide on items and habits to discard in those days, finding replacements through meditation, Bible-reading or giving back. The overall goal is to deepen their relationship with God.

It's also about renewal, said the Rev. Mario Amore, who is part of the team of priests serving at St. Aloysius, the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Mary in Detroit.

"The very word Lent means spring," he said. "Lent is a time to recognize this call to conversion that all of us have in our life. We all need this time to stop to recognize God’s presence and call for us to repent, to turn away from our sins and be faithful to the gospel."

The day before the Lenten season starts has traditionally led with followers clearing their homes and cupboards of distracting, fattening food to ready themselves. It has come to be known as “Fat Tuesday,” when the sweets end up in paczki, the Polish pastry that lures droves of customers each year.

A twist on that tradition unfolded Tuesday at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak. Hundreds attended the “Paczkis on the Porch” outdoor celebration for the free doughy confections, hot dogs and ice carving. They also had a chance to head to confession indoors and pray.

"This is one last hurrah before you go into a more contemplative state," said Marilou Hoffman, a longtime member of Royal Oak, as she stood in the brisk air with her 9-year-old daughter. "It's fun to do it with the community."

Separation was difficult early in the pandemic at National Shrine, which boasts a membership of more than 3,000 families, said Judy Maten, a volunteer who leads the women’s ministry there.

Like other congregations across the Archdiocese of Detroit, livestreaming services remain an option throughout Lent, but many prefer returning in-person, she said. “There’s just a feeling that there’s community again. So many of our members felt so isolated during the pandemic. We realized how important community is.”

A similar refrain marks the Lenten observances at the clustered parishes of Sacred Heart in Yale and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Emmett, both in St. Clair County.

Services have been held at a hall in Sacred Heart to allow for social distancing, but the plan is to gradually return to the church building by Easter, said Deanna White, coordinator of youth ministry and family life.

Meanwhile, members are offering a living Stations of the Cross during Holy Week, and many plan to the Archdiocese’s new Family Prayer Challenge, which includes a downloadable game board with 40 pieces for each day of Lent.

“We have found that the families that have come back are hungry for new experiences through the church,” White said. “They’re looking to go deeper in their relationship with Jesus because of the fact of the uncertainty with what’s going on in the world.”

Little underscores that more than the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which reverberates across southeast Michigan.

Since many members at Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hamtramck have ties to the country, the crisis has cast a pall over the congregation, said its leader, the Rev. Daniel Schaicoski.

During a special novena on Sunday, “people were crying,” he said. “It felt like a funeral. That’s how sad it was. There was no way to cheer people up. So my talk was: ‘We are together in this. We have to stay strong because our people need us.’ ”

The church has started collecting medical supplies as well as other aid for Ukrainians, and supporters are encouraged to support several funds launched to further the relief efforts.

As news of the violence overseas touches the parishioners, sparking fears of broken families and youths lost to battle, Schaicoski sees hope in the inspiration from the holy season.

“I pray we can rise again on Easter,” he said.

Detroit Catholic Archbishop Allen Vigneron, who marks Ash Wednesday with a Mass at St. Aloysius, noted the overlapping times in a statement this week.

"Pope Francis has spoken of his heartfelt anguish and concern for the worsening situation in Ukraine. As we begin this solemn season of Lent, let us pray for the safety of everyone in harm's way and for a peaceful and just resolution to present tensions," he said.

"Our Holy Father also reminds us of Jesus' teaching that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with 'God's weapons' of prayer and fasting. Here in southeast Michigan, I encourage the priests and people of the Archdiocese of Detroit to join their prayers with Pope Francis for a Day of Fasting for Peace on March 2, Ash Wednesday.

May the Queen of Peace continue to promote diplomatic efforts and an end to any action that causes even more suffering to the people of Ukraine."