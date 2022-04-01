Metro Detroit Muslims have 'sweet anticipation' for more traditional Ramadan

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts this weekend, Zafreen Chowdhury plans to stay busy whipping up mouth-watering dishes.

The Bangladeshi immigrant launched a business, Zafreen’s Kitchen, after losing her restaurant job when the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. Among its first customers was an acquaintance sickened by the virus and unable to cook for months.

Word about Chowdhury’s culinary talents spread, bringing her hundreds of orders from across Metro Detroit and more than 1,600 followers on Instagram.

Last Ramadan, she saw plenty of requests, but not for large gatherings typically associated with the sacred time. But with virus cases receding and most restrictions ending, the 30-year-old married mother of one expects a multitude as fellow Muslims coordinate their largest in-person celebrations since 2019.

Case in point: someone sought her out to prepare enough chickpeas and other goods to satisfy 100 guests. And she already anticipates sending out cutlets and easily frozen items to buyers out of state.

“People are inviting more people and ordering more food," Chowdhury said after preparing beef samosa and ghost pepper in a bright red pot on her stove at her home in Sterling Heights. "I'm getting a lot of new customers, as well."

Renewed interest in communal celebrations is rising among the local faithful after a hiatus from what they consider a key component of Ramadan, the period devoted to fasting, praying, volunteering and feasting with loved ones.

In 2020 and 2021, followers faced a less than traditional approach to avoid spreading the virus. Now that those limits are lifting, worshipers welcome a freer holiday mirroring pre-pandemic times, full of family-friendly festivals, lavish meals and more that they say heightens the time.

“Everyone is so excited there are no significant restrictions,” said Muzammil Ahmed, executive board member at the Michigan Muslim Community Council. “They’re looking forward to gathering with their family and friends in the spirit of Ramadan, which is about sharing good times with other people. It’s hard to share when you can’t see people.”

The shift reflects the chronology of the pandemic and its impact on work, worship and socializing in Metro Detroit.

Two years ago, Ramadan unfolded weeks after the first wave of cases reached the region and triggered lockdowns, forcing virtual or separate celebrations.

Last year, the holy month coincided with the debut of vaccines and at least some loosened precautions, paving the way for interactions even as masks remained a must.

Now, following the variant surges, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped that rule for much of the country. Michigan's virus cases have also fallen in recent weeks.

"Obviously there is still some concern, but our hope is that we will have some amount of normalcy with people getting together and being like it was in the past," said Kassem Allie, a vice chairman at the MMCC and board member for the Islamic Center of America mosque in Dearborn.

Among the largest and most notable is the return of the Ramadan Suhoor Festival in Dearborn, which launched in 2018.

The festival has relocated to the Fairlane Town Center starting next week. Dozens of vendors are expected nightly, along with recitations of the Quran, colorful decorations, giveaways and a $1 cover charge earmarked for charity, fulfilling another pillar.

Organizers anticipate hundreds flocking to the site, founder Hassan Chami said, which adds to the holy month’s themes. “This is the communal aspect of having the community come together, bridging the gap between the Muslim community and people of other faiths. We’re very excited.”

That event harkens to the days before 2020, when Dearborn and other communities with sizable Muslim populations bustled throughout the holy month as businesses welcomed customers to break their fasts.

To accommodate the late-night crowds craving sweets or extra treats accompanying the suhoor, or pre-dawn meals, Booza Delight in Dearborn Heights is remaining open past midnight to offer goods such as raspberry sorbet milkshakes and fruit cocktails topped with ashta, almond and pistachios, owner Yasser Hashwi said.

Customers are “very happy to know we’re open so they have a place to go,” he said.

Houses of worship are set to be another hub throughout the next 30 days, between special prayers, iftars — the evening meals breaking the fasts — and social activities.

At the Islamic Center of Detroit, hundreds are expected for services, iftars and more, Executive Director Sufian Nabhan said.

Masking is still recommended, and sanitation remains a priority, he added. But for congregants long adjusted to virtual sessions, “it’s back to reality. It’s exciting.”

Tahira Lasker of Hamtramck, who has co-founded a firm, Aynaa Events & Decor while studying full-time, agrees.

“For the last couple years, we didn’t do much. It was very isolated,” she said. “This year, the majority of people are vaccinated. I feel more comfortable.”

Her business was among those involved in a recent Ramadan Market in the area that showcased entrepreneurs shilling products related to the holy period. Such an event likely wouldn't have been possible last year, said organizer Fatima Siddiqui, a Canton Township resident who runs Flowing Script, which deals in handmade calligraphy items.

"Seeing the number of Muslims coming out to support our small businesses and just being in one place really makes me look forward to many more gatherings and communal prayers during the month, and it is such a sweet anticipation," she said.

Depending on astronomical calculations and sightings of the moon, some regional mosques start observing Ramadan on Friday, while others begin on Saturday, said Dawud Walid, executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Michigan chapter.

While some worshipers might remain wary of close contact and choose to stay home, many are eager to return, he noted.

“It’s extremely important for Muslims to be in congregation because the transference of our spiritual teachings relate to real heart-to-heart interactions with other human beings,” he said. “All online services cannot take the place of people being in one space, united under a purpose of serving the divine.”

Though congregants embrace lowering their guard to unite side by side, they should still remain cautious, said Dr. Essa Kadiri, who specializes in internal medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. "We have been seeing influenza or respiratory viruses, which are just as transmissible. If you're not feeling well, refrain from large gatherings or going to the mosque. You don’t want to transmit what you have to someone else."

Attendees at the Islamic Association of Greater Detroit in Rochester Hills routinely heeded that advice throughout the pandemic, and even faced lockdowns, but are now opening their doors for more festivities, including an iftar this weekend, said Rahmat Awan, its board vice president. "We’re hoping things stay better and we'll be able to completely enjoy this month."

Others see uniting as supportive motivation to focus on fasting, charity and spiritual renewal throughout Ramadan.

Muhammad Qaasim, a Wayne State University student who is vice president of its Muslim Student Association, accepts the challenges as his group works with mosques on collaborations and collecting donations to buy gifts for foster children.

“It makes me want to be a better version of myself,” the 20-year-old said.

As Chowdhury devotes hours to stirring pots brimming with the meals slated to feed everyone from single students to iftar-leaders, hoping to one day own her own restaurant and mimic her inspiration, Gordon Ramsey, she views the Ramadan cooking as a spiritually rewarding labor of love.

"It's one of the good blessings. she said. "I'm getting a lot of people saying, 'Oh my God, you're a lifesaver.'"

