Greek Orthodox community hopes, prays for Ukraine on Easter Sunday

Plymouth — As parishioners in their Easter Sunday best held white candles and chanted at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, the priest spoke in his sermon about the power and importance of love to mark the end of the eastern denomination's Lenten season.

Alternating between Greek and English, the Rev. Nick Marcus led the congregation through the Paschal Vespers during the church's first return to traditional Pascha, or Easter, Sunday services since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.