Reports: Bias incidents targeting Michigan Muslims, Jews rose in 2021

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Vandalism at houses of worship. A woman wearing a religious head covering attacked on an airplane at Detroit Metro Airport. A restaurant owner whose online posts supporting Israel sparked threats on social media.

Two advocacy groups supporting Jews and Muslims recently reported that these instances in Michigan last year coincided with a rise in bias, harassment and discrimination complaints targeting their communities across the country. 