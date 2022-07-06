Archdiocese of Detroit hosts Mass Thursday to welcome new auxiliary bishop

The Archdiocese of Detroit has invited the public to a Mass this week to welcome its new auxiliary bishop.

Archbishop Paul Russell is slated to offer the homily at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Most Blessed Sacrament, located at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, who leads the archdiocese and its more than 1 million Catholics in southeast Michigan, serves as the principal celebrant.

The Mass will be livestreamed at aod.org/livemasses and on the AOD Facebook page.

Officials in May announced that Pope Francis had named Russell the 31st auxiliary bishop in the archdiocese.

Since an auxiliary bishop aids the diocesan bishop in caring for the archdiocese, Russell is expected to work with Vigneron, who has been in his role since 2009.

Russell also is expected to serve alongside Bishop Gerard Battersby as auxiliary bishop and moderator for the archdiocese's South Region, which covers the western and Downriver areas of Wayne County, as well as Monroe County.

The archdiocese has three other auxiliary bishops: Bishop Arturo Cepeda, moderator for the Northwest Region that includes Oakland and Lapeer counties; Bishop Robert Fisher, moderator in the Northeast Region covering Macomb and St. Clair counties as well as the Grosse Pointe communities; and Bishop Donald Hanchon, moderator for the Central Region encompassing Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

"It is planned that when Bishop Hanchon retires, Bishop Battersby will assume care of the Central Region and Archbishop Russell will continue to assist with the South Region," the AOD said Tuesday.

The pope gave Russell the title of archbishop when he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio, a Vatican diplomat, to Turkey and Turkmenistan in 2016. He retains the title while serving in Detroit.

Russell, 63, was born in Massachusetts and in third grade moved to his mother’s hometown, Alpena, where he attended elementary and high school, church officials said.

He entered St. John’s Seminary in Boston and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston on June 20, 1987.

Russell served in parish ministry for five years and spent a year as personal secretary to the cardinal archbishop. After studying in Rome at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy and the Pontifical Gregorian University, he entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See, serving in the Secretariat of State and in Vatican embassies in Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Turkey, Switzerland and Nigeria.

In 2018, Pope Francis appointed him as Apostolic Nuncio to Azerbaijan.