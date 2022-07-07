Welcome Mass held for auxiliary bishop of Archdiocese of Detroit

The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament held a welcome Mass for Archbishop Paul F. Russell, who recently was named the 31st auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The Mass lasted just under two hours, and was attended by priests and bishops from the archdiocese and Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, a representative of the pope to the United States. More than 100 priests, bishops and deacons welcomed Russell, in addition to hundreds of others, including members of Russell's family from Alpena.

Russell was appointed by Pope Francis on May 23, and will serve Allen H. Vigneron, the archbishop of Detroit. He previously served the apostolic nuncio to Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Russell spent much of his youth living in Alpena, Michigan.

“His linguistic talents are certainly a blessing, especially his fluency in Spanish,” said Robert Slaton, a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit. “Working with a variety of people from different backgrounds shatters the illusion of homogony, and I think that will serve him well.”

Pierre called the Archdiocese of Detroit one of the most diverse in America, and much of the Mass switched between English and Spanish.

The Mass was highlighted by the reading and displaying of “the Mandate,” a parchment from the Vatican officially appointing Russell to the position. Russell walked around the outside of the congregation holding the Mandate, to much applause, before making his way to the pulpit, where he gave the homily.

“My feeling is one of coming home,” Russell said.

He told a short story recounting his homecoming in Michigan and his readiness to serve the archdiocese.