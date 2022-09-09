Religious leaders in Michigan raise gun violence awareness

Religious leaders and others came together Thursday night to raise awareness of gun violence in Michigan.

The remote interfaith service was hosted by End Gun Violence Michigan and Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan. Nearly 100 people joined the discussion.

"Hundreds in Michigan have lost their lives due to gun violence this year alone," said Vicki Schroeder, a gun violence prevention adviser to the groups. "That trend has increased year after year. Firearms are now the number one cause of death for youth and children."

Suicides by gun have increased, particularly among veterans and young people; over half of the suicides in Michigan involve a firearm, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and a 2018 report from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"As a practicing psychiatrist, I face it every day — the gun violence, mainly suicides," said Mukesh Lathia, who practices in Bay City. "Suicide by a firearm is the most common way that psychiatric patients kill themselves ... I wish that there was some legal recourse to save these people."

Easily accessible guns facilitate violence, Lathia said, and there should be a way for mental health professionals to take guns away from patients.

Bonnie Perry, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, talked about children and adults killed by guns in Oakland County.

"That's what's happening with gun violence," Perry said. "The idolatry this country has for guns, may we not worship them ... may we be the ones to do something to end this unique American pandemic."

In May state lawmakers dedicated $37.3 million to increasing safety in schools after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 elementary school students dead. In November, a school shooting in Oxford High School left four high school students dead and seven people injured.

"No child should be scared to go to school, or to the movie theater or the dance club or the festival, the parade or Walmart," said Simone Schicker, a rabbi at Temple B'Nai Israel in Kalamazoo.

Despite efforts to pass safe-storage gun laws in the Legislature, Schroeder said a hearing or vote on gun safety measures was unlikely to occur before the election in November.

"As you contemplate who you will vote for in November, consider voting for candidates who support gun-safety legislation," said Rev. Sid Mohn, co-director of Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.

Gun-related homicides and injuries also disproportionately affect people of color in Michigan, experts say.

Hispanic and indigenous people are twice as likely to die from gun violence compared to White people, said Austin Lowes, director and vice president of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Native American communities also have much higher suicide rates than the nationwide average, Lowes said.

Laws requiring safe storage of guns, two-week "cool down" periods before taking possession of a gun and mandatory firearm safety classes would help decrease gun violence, Lowes said.

"There could also be ... red flag laws that would create a scenario where family members and concerned friends could petition the courts to have firearms removed from unstable individuals," he said.

Barry Randolph, a pastor at the Detroit Church of the Messiah and Sharif Sahibzada, the imam of the Islamic Center and Masjid of Grand Rapids led attendees of the service in prayer for the victims of gun violence.

