Finance adviser installed at National Shrine of Little Flower in Royal Oak

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months.

In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a Delegate of Fiscal Affairs though June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."

Hurley will assist the Rev. Joseph Horn, the basilica's rector, and other parish priests.

"2022 brought a series of consequential events to Shrine Parish — medical issues impacting Fr. Horn’s health and recovery, a personnel transition in the business office, and a recently concluded review by the Archdiocese of Detroit that identified some concerns regarding administrative and financial practices," Cepeda said. "Consequentially, Archbishop (Allen) Vigneron has appointed a Delegate of Fiscal Affairs (Interim Financial Administrator) to assist Fr. Horn, the other priests in solidum, the parish and its schools with administrative and financial oversight."

Ned McGrath, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Detroit, called the arrangement a positive step.

"Fr. Horn, Bps. Cepeda and Hurley look at this positively as an effort to bring some experienced expertise to assist the parish with their financial and administrative matters," McGrath said. "This type of help has been offered/utilized by the Detroit archdiocese previously – successfully – with other parishes over the past decade or so."

It was unclear how many other Archdiocese of Detroit churches had gone through a similar process.

Cedepa said that Horn will continue in his role and will be the primary person responsible for the parish while the other priests will be responsible for other aspects of the parish, excluding finances or administration.

The Shrine of the Little Flower was founded in 1926 with 28 families and has grown to 4,200 families, according to the latest church bulletin. The church was among the first named after St. Thérèse of Lisieux, a French nun known as the "Little Flower."

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops designated it a National Shrine in 1998 — one of the first five churches in the country to share the honor, according to the archdiocese.

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced in 2015 that Pope Francis had granted Shrine the title of Minor Basilica. The title, bestowed by the Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments, is given to churches around the globe to signify "a particular importance in liturgical and pastoral life as well as a closer relationship with the pope," archdiocese officials said at the time. To meet the criteria for becoming a Minor Basilica, Shrine had to "demonstrate its heightened liturgical activity and its architectural stature," the archdiocese said.

