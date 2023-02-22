Ash Wednesday starts Lent 2023 for Metro Detroit Christians

For the next seven weeks, Metro Detroit Christians are focusing on one of their most sacred, and challenging, spiritual times.

Ash Wednesday marked the start of Lent. The liturgical season of prayer, penance and almsgiving is in preparation for Easter on April 9.

Mirroring the 40 days in which Jesus Christ avoided temptations in the desert, his modern followers seek to do the same in their daily lives through prayer and a literal spiritual cleansing.

Worshipers traditionally swap certain habits with activities to draw them closer to God, whether through meditation, poring over the Bible or charitable giving.

“Lent is always an opportunity for us to stop and refocus and to reorient ourselves in our own relationship with the Lord and our walk to him and our journey to him,” said the Rev. Mario Amore, the priest at St. Aloysius in downtown Detroit.

Following three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Lenten season unfolds at a particularly trying time across Michigan and the globe.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Middle East is grappling with another major earthquake some two weeks after the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 quake that killed nearly 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Last week, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, leaving three people dead and five wounded.

Such turmoil heightens the themes of the holy season, Amore said. “It gives us this understanding that good and evil are kind of coexisting for a time. Even in the midst of what seems like darkness and death, Lent points us toward our future glory and our hope. The word Lent itself means a springtime. It’s this recognition that despite what’s happening and what we might be experiencing, our hope is set on Christ, who conquered all of this through his death and resurrection.”

That journey started with a Mass Wednesday at St. Aloysius, where Catholic Archbishop Allen Vigneron, who leads the Archdiocese of Detroit, delivered a homily, then blessed and distributed ashes.

Symbolizing penance, the ashes were made from palm leaves used in last year’s Palm Sunday liturgy to mark foreheads with the Sign of the Cross.

“It’s a reminder of our own mortality,” Amore said. “It’s also a reminder of how God formed us out of the dust of the earth and breathed life into us.”

Other reminders abound throughout the Lenten season.

The archdiocese is partnering with parishes to offer special Eucharistic Holy Hours as part of its “I Am Here” campaign launched last year to inspire people to encounter Christ in the Eucharist.

“A Catholic ‘holy hour’ is the devotional tradition of spending an hour in Eucharistic adoration in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, the Body and Blood of Christ in the form of consecrated bread and wine,” AOD officials said in a statement.

Another option: the archdiocese is offering its “52 Sundays” guide as a free online resource to help guide families during the season.

“It gives different things that people and families can focus on so whether it’s a scripture of the life of a certain saint, different activities the family can do together how to enter into a deeper prayer,” Amore said.

The archdiocese has also launched a new podcast, Beyond Sunday, hosted by two Catholic working mothers who share their experiences and offer advice. And online users can search for Lenten observances through MassFinder.org, AdorationFinder.org, ConfessionsFinder.org and FishFryFinder.org.