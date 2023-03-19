Hundreds gather to celebrate interfaith community at World Sabbath in W. Bloomfield

Hundreds of people of different religions convened Sunday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township for an annual celebration of peace, tolerance and Metro Detroit faith communities.

Religious leaders, musicians and children took turns at the 23rd annual World Sabbath event hosted by the InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit. They introduced the crowd to the prayer and worship practices of their various faiths, including Islam, Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity, Zoroastrianism, Quakerism, Baha'i Faith, Mormonism and Sikhism.

The World Sabbath event is meant to give attendees an “inside glimpse of our diverse community,” said Jean Fluary, council communications director.

The event continues to grow stronger as participants encourage their friends and family to get involved, she said.

“Times are so challenging right now when it comes to accepting others, but I think people are seeing the value of what it is we’re doing,” she said.

Faith leaders joined on stage to take an interfaith pledge. Children carried peace banners on stage to display as they sang “We are the Children of Peace” accompanied by Tim Van Riper on piano.

Raman Singh, executive director of the InterFaith Council, was awarded the Peace Award. She oversees the council’s Religious Diversity Journey program, which takes area seventh grade students to visit religious services “so the students can get a close-up view of what these faith traditions are like,” said Gail Katz, the 2022 winner of the Peace Award. Katz presented the award to Singh.

“The idea that people are much more than their labels and that they have values that they want to share, values of love and compassion and oneness is really the hope that we can give to ourselves and future generations,” Singh said as she accepted the award.

For Suril Patel, executive board member of the Hindu Community Relations Council of Michigan, the World Sabbath shows the importance of pluralism, or the belief that members of different groups can coexist peacefully. It also reminds young people to take pride in their religious and cultural traditions.

“I think this is a platform to build confidence in that and also showcase to a very pluralistic and multicultural society what they have to offer,” he said.

Daniel Bucksbaum of the Jewish Community Relations Council was struck by the similarities among the prayer services of different religious groups who participated Sunday. Those similarities are a source of hope, he said.

“The way in which we call to pray, the way in which we do pray and the words that we actually say in our prayers, there are so many similarities that are shared among the religions,” he said. “If more people knew about them, more people would be more open minded to coming to these kinds of events, breaking down barriers.”

The InterFaith Leadership Council was founded after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when clergy developed a joint prayer service, then continued to meet, develop interfaith connections and advocate for religious freedoms and friendships.

The council is now a nonprofit with a mission to bring people of diverse faiths together to work toward harmony in Metro Detroit. The nonprofit also teaches people about different faiths and encourages people to develop relationships with those of other faiths, or those without religious affiliation. The council also teaches resilience against misunderstanding, counteracts bigotry and mediates controversies related to religious and ethnic differences.

