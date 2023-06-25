Detroit's Saints Peter and Paul Jesuit Church 'alive and changing' at 175

Detroit — Parishioners of Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church, the oldest church building in Detroit, celebrated the church's 175th anniversary with a special Mass and block party Sunday.

The celebration featured singers, food, a bounce house, face painting, sword balloons and life-size games for the parish's young families, which the Rev. Gary Wright, who has led the church since 2014, said shows the growth the church has been experiencing.

"The parish is really alive and changing. When I first came here there were no children, and now we're full of little toddlers running around," Wright said.

Members said they like the church's involvement in Detroit's larger events like the Grand Prix, festivals, marathons and the Pope Francis Center. Wright said participating in events gives the church more exposure and opportunities to grow.

"I think it's important that we're not focused on the past, but on the present, and what we need to do ... is serve the real needs of people today," Wright said.

"A gem in the center of the city," is how Marsha Salley of Westland described the church at 438 St. Antoine in downtown Detroit. Salley, 73, has been a member of the church for four years and a has long Jesuit history in Detroit as a former U-D Mercy college student.

She said she went to the 171th Anniversary Feast Day picnic four years ago and "that concluded my search for a parish," she said. "When I got here, it felt like home, everybody was kind and welcoming," Salley said. "It's a great community."

Elizabeth Dowers, 40, was dancing with her son and daughter at the block party and said the church is "a great place to be." Dowers, who is a physician, has been at the church since 2015.

"It's really neat (that) they've always been open to having people of the community, like homeless people come to worship here. It's great to see (that) anybody is welcome here. That's how I think Christ wanted it to be. I think he had an open door to everybody, doesn't matter your color, background, gay, straight ... come as you are, you will be loved here," Dowers said.

Terry Gonda, 62, of Detroit has been a member of the church for a year since leaving her last church. Gonda, who is a lesbian, sings and plays guitar, and her wife plays the flute as a part of Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church's music program.

Gonda has been married to her wife since 2011 and said the church is like "home" for them.

"It's welcoming. It's prophetic ... such a beautiful historic building; what a combination," Gonda said.

In nearly two centuries, the oldest continuously operating church building in Detroit, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has seen more than 7,000 weddings and has long been a haven to the homeless.

Bishop Peter Paul LeFevere, a former Belgium resident who had served as a missionary priest in Missouri, arrived in Detroit to lead the local archdiocese by the 1840s, according to the church website.

At the time, there were few Catholic churches in the city, and he opted to construct a cathedral closer to the population center, The Detroit News reported.

The neoclassical-style structure, which is nearly 30,000 square feet, was finished within four years and dedicated as the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, according to the church website.

"It's very significant because this church was the origin of the University of Detroit Mercy, U-D Jesuit High School and Academy, and then the other Jesuit — Loyola High School," Wright said. "A lot has come from here. It's impacted generations of people in Detroit educated by the Jesuit order."

Antoine Beaubien donated part of his farm as the cathedral site, according to News archives. Sacramental records from the church show how street names in Detroit derived from parishioners' names, Wright said.

