Hundreds gather in Canton Township for Hindu sacred tradition

Canton Township — Hundreds gathered Sunday in the Hindu Temple of Canton to celebrate Holi, a two-day celebration known as the festival of color that is a sacred ancient tradition of Hindus.

The event in Canton Township was filled with colorful presentations and dance performances by children, said Swaita Singhal, the former president of Uttar Pradesh Association of Detroit, which sponsored the celebration.

Holi, known as a celebration of good over evil, was in March, Singhal, but organizers chose Sunday for the celebration, which also includes food and music from India.

“It’s a just a feeling of community together and a feeling of belongingness,” Singhal said. “We forget all our differences and (it’s about) embracing even your enemies and coming together as one.”

The event, a spring festival, was hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Association of Detroit.