A crash that stalled commuters traveling Interstate 75 in Oakland County on Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to officials.

The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed the freeway just before 6:30 a.m. at 14 Mile. A few minutes earlier, the freeway had been closed at Big Beaver due to a crash.

The area has been plagued by near-daily crashes in the construction zone that is part of MDOT's "Modernize 75" efforts.

