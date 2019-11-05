Crash cleared NB I-75 at 14 Mile
A crash that stalled commuters traveling Interstate 75 in Oakland County on Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to officials.
The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed the freeway just before 6:30 a.m. at 14 Mile. A few minutes earlier, the freeway had been closed at Big Beaver due to a crash.
The area has been plagued by near-daily crashes in the construction zone that is part of MDOT's "Modernize 75" efforts.
