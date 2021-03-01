Project to rebuild Gratiot Ave. in Roseville underway

A two-year project to rebuild a main Macomb County road has started Monday.

Crews have begun work to rebuild more than three miles of Gratiot Avenue in the city of Roseville, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials said the work is designed to extend the roadway's life and improve traffic flow.

The $65 million project will focus on Gratiot between 11 Mile and 14 Mile roads. Some of the money will come from the federal government, according to Adam Wayne, the project's manager for MDOT.

He also said MDOT initially planned to do the work in 2015.

"The project was delayed in 2015 due to lack of funding," he said in an email. "Design resumed in 2018 when the project was added to the 5 Year Transpiration Program."

During the project, crews will replace the asphalt roadway, conduct water main and storm sewer work, replace signs and modernize signals as well as make ramps and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While under construction, pedestrians will be able to walk along the avenue and access to businesses on Gratiot will remain open, MDOT said.

In addition, two lanes in each direction of Gratiot will remain open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Gratiot runs north and south.

In the first phase of the project, crews will perform construction work between 11 Mile and Common Road. The phase is scheduled to end in November.

Next year, the project's phase will also begin in March and end in November. Crews will work on the stretch of Gratiot between Common Road and 14 Mile.

Gratiot Avenue in Macomb County was first built in 1936 as a 20-foot concrete roadway from Eight Mile to 14 Mile.

The road is one of the county's busiest. More than 35,000 vehicles travel northbound Gratiot's lanes between 11 Mile and Utica Road daily, according to the latest data from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. More than 42,000 travel north on Gratiot between the Interstate 94 exit ramp and Masonic Boulevard, according to SEMCOG's traffic counts. About 26,000 vehicles travel south on the same stretch of the avenue.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez