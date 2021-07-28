I-75 closure between I-94 and Davison scheduled for weekend

Detroit — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin demolition on the Meade Avenue overpass above Interstate 75 this coming weekend, which means the freeway will need to be closed.

The closure goes into effect on Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. for both directions on I-75 and between I-94 and the Davison Freeway (M-8).

The project is one of eleven other repairs being made to bridges on I-75 between Meade Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

During the closure, traffic traveling northbound on I-75 will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound to the Lodge Freeway (M-10), to eastbound Eight Mile Road back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Traffic heading southbound on I-75 will be detoured to the westbound Davison, then southbound M-10 back to southbound I-75. The Caniff and Holbrook avenues and Clay Street entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

During the repairs, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue.

The project also includes repairs being made to the structures at the I-75 and Davison Freeway interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound Davison ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work associated with the projects are expected to be completed by late November.