5.7-mile stretch of E. Jefferson to undergo repaving starting Tuesday

Detroit — Work to repave Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien to Lakewood streets begins Tuesday, leading to some lane closures during the work.

The road will be repaved with a new top layer of asphalt to smooth it out, and the project is expected to be finished by Sept. 3, city officials say.

“This 5.7-mile stretch will be completed in about two weeks with limited lane closures," Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge said. "We are coordinating closely with (the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department) to time their water line replacement with our plans to fully reconstruct and redesign East Jefferson.”

The first phase of the project, from Rivard to Lakewood, will proceed one lane at a time. The project will begin in the far right travel lane heading eastbound from Rivard, affecting that lane only.

This will be followed by the resurfacing of the far right lane heading westbound from Lakewood back to Rivard. The same process will take place for the second travel lane. Each lane will take 3-4 days to complete from end to end, weather permitting.

During the resurfacing of the far right hand lanes, on-street parking will be prohibited where active work is taking place.

The final phase of the project will be a more full depth resurfacing between Rivard and Beaubien, which is expected to begin Friday, August 20 and wrap up Friday, September 3.

East Jefferson will undergo a planned full rebuild in the next 2-3 years as part of a planned water infrastructure project, according to the city, and the resurfacing is meant to keep the road usable until then.