Associated Press
Published 7:59 a.m. ET Dec. 21, 2018
London – Memorial services are being held in Scotland and the United States to remember the 270 people killed when a Pan Am passenger plane exploded over the town of Lockerbie 30 years ago.
Wreaths will be placed in their memory on Friday.
On Dec. 21, 1988, 259 people on board Pan Am Flight 103 from London Heathrow Airport to New York were killed, and 11 more died on the ground, after the plane exploded in midair.
Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi was convicted of the crime in a court in the Netherlands in 2001. He was the only person found guilty.
Al-Megrahi died of cancer nearly three years after he was released from a Scottish prison on compassionate grounds in 2009.
