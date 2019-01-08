London’s Heathrow Airport suspended flight departures as a precaution Tuesday after a reported drone sighting that came just three weeks after a rash of drone sightings shut London’s Gatwick Airport. (Photo: AP file)

London – Officials at London’s Heathrow Airport say flights are being allowed to take off again after departures were suspended due to a reported drone sighting.

The announcement came roughly 90 minutes after London’s Metropolitan Police received a report about a drone sighting in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

Officials did not provide details about the suspension but said more information should be forthcoming.

Heathrow said in a statement: “Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension.”

Police have not said whether the investigation confirmed a drone a drone actually flew near the airport.

London’s Heathrow Airport suspended flight departures as a precaution after a reported drone sighting that came just three weeks after a rash of drone sightings shut London’s Gatwick Airport.

Heathrow served 78 million passengers in 2017, with 81 airlines flying to 204 destinations in 85 countries around the world. Its most popular destination is New York.

