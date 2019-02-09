Vatican City – Pope Francis will meet with migrants in Morocco and visit a training institute for imams that seeks to be a bulwark against Islamic extremism during his March 30-31 visit to the North African country.

The Vatican on Saturday released the schedule for the pope’s trip to Rabat.

It comes on the heels of Francis’ recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he signed a landmark “fraternity” document with a leading Sunni imam and sought to encourage moderate Islam and interfaith ties.

Francis will also meet with Morocco’s king, the country’s priests and religious sisters and celebrate Mass for the Catholic community.

Morocco has long considered itself a key ally in the fight against Islamic extremism, and King Mohammed VI routinely criticizes jihadism and the discourses of radical Islam.

