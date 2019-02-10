A top aide who reportedly heard Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman threaten to use “a bullet” on Jamal Khashoggi was sworn in Sunday as the kingdom’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Books dedicated to the murdered the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, written by his partner Hatice Cengiz, are displayed during a presentation in Istanbul on February 8, 2019. (Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP/Getty Images)

Turki Aldakhil, a former general manager of Al Arabiya television, was sworn in by King Salman along with other new ambassadors, state-run SPA news agency reported.

A year before Khashoggi was murdered Oct. 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Prince Mohammed told Aldakhil that he’d use that bullet if Khashoggi didn’t return to the kingdom and stop criticizing the government from his perch in the U.S., the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Times, citing unidentified current and former U.S. intelligence officials, said the 2017 conversation was intercepted by U.S. spy agencies. Aldakhil denied the allegation in a statement to the newspaper.

Trump May Ignore Deadline on Khashoggi Murder Report to Congress

Khashoggi, an insider-turned-critic of the Saudi ruling regime, was killed and dismembered by people close to the crown prince after entering to pick up documents for his wedding. Saudi Arabia has said the crown prince, who is the kingdom’s 33-year-old de facto ruler, was not aware of any plan to kill him.

