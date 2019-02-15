Cape Canaveral, Fla. – A harpoon flung from a satellite has successfully captured a piece of pretend space junk, like a whale.

The British-led experiment is part of an effort to clean up debris in orbit.

The University of Surrey’s Guglielmo Aglietti said Friday that the steel-tipped harpoon scored a bull’s-eye last Friday. The harpoon – no bigger than a writing pen – pierced an aluminum panel the size of a table tennis racket attached to the end of a satellite boom. The distance was just 5 feet ( 1.5 meters), but researchers were thrilled.

The same team used a net to capture a piece of space junk, in a test last September.

The experiment was released from the International Space Station last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/02/15/space-junk-harpooned-orbit-cleanup-test/39064931/