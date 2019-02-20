Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a state-of-the-nation address in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo11: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

Moscow – President Vladimir Putin says Russia will target new weapons at the United States should it deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Europe following Washington’s withdrawal from a key arms control pact.

Putin, speaking in Wednesday’s state-of-the-nation address, rejected the U.S. claim that its withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty was prompted by Russian violations of the pact. He charged that the U.S. made false accusations against Russia to justify its decision to opt out of the pact.

Putin reaffirmed that Russia will not be the first to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Europe, but warned that it will retaliate if the U.S. puts such missiles on the continent. He said it will not only target the host countries, but field new weapons that will target U.S. decision-making centers.

Russia will also deploy a new hypersonic missile for its navy as part of an ongoing plan to modernize its military capabilities and efforts to counter what he described as hostile U.S. moves.

Putin said the new Zircon missile will fly at nine times of the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles.

He added that the missile is designed to equip existing surface ships and submarines.

He added that other new weapons he announced last year, including the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone, have been undergoing tests successfully.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/02/20/russia-deploy-new-hypersonic-missile-navy/39084573/