7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Lima, Peru – The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.
The temblor’s epicenter was 16 miles north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 160 miles. The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m. (0850 GMT).
