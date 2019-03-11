Anti Brexit and pro European Union protesters carry flags and placards as they demonstrate outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May still hopes to secure changes from the EU that can win U.K. lawmakers' backing for her Brexit deal, despite a lack of progress in last-minute talks. (Photo: Alastair Grant / AP)

London – The leader of the European Parliament says a disorderly Brexit most be avoided at all costs and plants to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May to press home the point.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday night as May was traveling to Strasbourg, France for talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker: “We must avoid the departure of the U.K. without agreement. That would harm all European citizens.”

May is making a last-ditch attempt to get concessions from EU counterparts on elements of the agreement they all reached late last year.

Britain’s House of Commons, which resoundingly rejected the deal once before, has another vote scheduled Tuesday.

In Strasbourg, where the EU’s parliament is located, May is also slated to meet with the legislature’s chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/03/11/disorderly-brexit-deal-must-avoided-european-union-leader-says/39182155/