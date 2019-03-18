In this file photo dated Thursday, March 22, 2018, John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons speaks at Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster in London. (Photo: Alastair Grant / AP)

London — The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons says the government can’t ask lawmakers to vote again on its twice-rejected Brexit deal unless it is substantially changed.

John Bercow says parliamentary rules prevent a motion being brought back repeatedly for votes in the same session of Parliament. He says the government can’t “resubmit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition” that has already been rejected.

Bercow’s statement complicates Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempts to get her deal approved.

Lawmakers rejected the deal in January and again last week. May has been holding talks with opponents in a bid to persuade them to back the bill at a third attempt this week.

Amid the gridlock, lawmakers voted last week to delay Brexit by at least three months.

