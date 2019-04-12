A health worker sprays disinfectant on his colleague at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. (Photo: Al-hadji Kudra Maliro / AP)

Geneva — The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo does not yet warrant being declared a global emergency but is of “deep concern,” the World Health Organization said Friday.

Following a meeting of its expert committee, the U.N. health agency called for efforts to be redoubled to stop the deadly virus, noting that the recent spike in Ebola cases raises the risk of spread to other countries.

The outbreak announced on Aug. 1 has become the second-deadliest in history, behind the West African one from 2014-16 that killed more than 11,300 people. Congo’s health ministry on Thursday reported 1,206 confirmed and probable cases, including 764 deaths.

This is the second time the expert committee has decided this outbreak is not yet a global emergency. Committee chair Robert Steffen called Friday’s decision unanimous and said the experts had feared making the declaration might even hurt response efforts. He did not give details but said experts were “moderately optimistic” the outbreak could be contained within a “foreseeable time.”

Ahead of the WHO announcement, a top Red Cross official said he was “more concerned than I have ever been” about Ebola’s possible regional spread.

To be designated a public health emergency of international concern, a situation must be “serious, unusual or unexpected,” threaten to infect other countries and require “immediate international action.”

Emergency declarations almost always boost global attention and donor funding. WHO has noted it is woefully short of the $148 million it says is needed to fight Ebola for the next six months. To date, the agency has only received $74 million.

