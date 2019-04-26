A passing tourist takes picture of a new piece of street art that people noticed for the first time last night and is believed to be by street artist Banksy on a wall where Extinction Rebellion climate protesters had set up a camp in Marble Arch, London, Friday, April 26, 2019. (Photo: Matt Dunham / AP)

London – The local authority in central London is trying to determine if a stenciled mural that appeared at the base camp for climate protests was done by the street artist Banksy.

The mural is on a wall at Marble Arch, where the group Extinction Rebellion had an encampment.

The artwork shows a child holding an Extinction Rebellion sign beside the words “From this moment despair ends and tactics begin.”

The leader of the district that oversees Marble Arch, Nickie Aiken, tweeted the Westminster City Council spent Friday morning “discussing how to protect what we suspect (&hope) is the latest Banksy creation.”

Banksy’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 1,100 people were arrested blocking roads and bridges during more than a week of Extinction Rebellion protests.

