Associated Press
Published 12:41 p.m. ET May 19, 2019 | Updated 2:00 p.m. ET May 19, 2019
Jerusalem – Eurovision Song Contest organizers say they were taken aback by the display of a Palestinian flag during Madonna’s guest appearance, which defied contest rules.
While Madonna performed her new single, two of her dancers flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs.
The European Broadcast Union, or EBU, said Sunday that Madonna had not cleared that part of the act with broadcasters and “was advised as to the non-political nature of the event.”
Yet most reactions to Madonna’s performance had nothing to do with her political gesture. Many panned her for singing off key.
Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams paid over $1 million to bring Madonna in for the event.
EBU also said it is considering “consequences” for Iceland’s performers, who whipped out a Palestinian flag during the vote tally.
