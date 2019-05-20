Brexiteer Farage splattered in latest UK milkshake attack
London – Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage has been hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.
Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England, on Monday. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Paul Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel shake to protest Farage’s “bile and racism.”
Farage’s Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.
The sticky beverages have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain.
Other right-wing candidates have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.
Last week a McDonald’s in Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.
