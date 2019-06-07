Rescue personnel outside a block of flats that were hit by an explosion, in Linkoping, Sweden. (Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson, AP)

Stockholm – A powerful explosion ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Swedish city on Friday, slightly injuring 25 people, officials said. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known.

The explosion blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in central Linkoping, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings has five stories, while the other has four floors.

A view of damaged balconies and windows at a block of flats that were hit by an explosion, in Linkoping, Sweden. (Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson, AP)

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area as a precaution after the blast, which occurred shortly after 0700 GMT (3 a.m. EDT). The area was sealed off by police.

“As for now, we don’t have any information to believe this is terror-related,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg told The Associated Press.

Policemen guard the entrance to a block of flats that were hit by an explosion, in Linkoping, Sweden. (Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson, AP)

