The Associated Press
Published 11:56 a.m. ET June 11, 2019
Philadelphia – A lawsuit filed in the United States says faulty building materials helped spread a fire at London’s Grenfell Tower in 2017.
More than 200 relatives of victims and survivors joined the suit, which targets U.S. companies that made products used at the complex. It was filed in a state court in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
It would be up to a jury to decide how much money to award.
The blaze started in a refrigerator and raced up the side of the 24-story building two years ago June 14, killing 72 people.
The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the exterior cladding was made of highly flammable material that can’t be used in U.S. skyscrapers.
The suit names refrigerator maker Whirlpool, cladding manufacturer Arconic Inc. and insulation maker Celotex.
Messages seeking comment were emailed to all three companies.
