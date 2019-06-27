A ring-tailed lemur (Lemur catta) licks a big block of ice candy, composed of a mix of vegetables, during warm temperatures in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Weather forecasts predict sunny weather with temperatures of up to 38 degrees (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Germany. (Photo: Jens Meyer, AP)

Prague – Gorillas and polar bears at Prague’s zoo are keeping cool during the current European heat wave by eating their own version of sorbet.

An orangutan plays with water at the zoo Schoenbrunn in Vienna, Austria. (Photo: DANIEL ZUPANC, AP)

The zookeepers have presented the animals with big blocks of frozen water in a form that suits them, and with content to suit their tastes.

A polar bear enjoys an ice cream, prepared from fish, fruits and vegetables, on a hot and sunny day at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

The gorillas have two blocks hanging from ropes in their outside enclosure with a mixture of fruits inside, including pieces of orange, apple, pear, kiwi, carrot, pineapple and mango.

A Western lowland gorilla Ajabu enjoys her ice cream, prepared from fruits and vegetables, on a hot and sunny day at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

The zoo’s eight Western lowland gorillas stick to a clear hierarchy. Richard, the dominant male in the group, has one of the chunks of ice, while the remaining seven have to share the other one, patiently and slowly extracting the fruit.

A child looks at brown bears through a window at Rome's zoo. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ice blocks with either fruit or meat inside on hot summer days (Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP)

The three polar bears have one block each, waiting for them on the ground. These also have some carrots and apples, but the main ingredient is fish. Unlike the gorillas, the bears don’t waste time, consuming the treat in few minutes.

A lemur jumps over another lemur sucking on a fruit icicle with a baby on its back on a hot day, in Rome's zoo. (Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP)

