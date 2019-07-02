Share This Story!
Arctic fox walks more than 2,700 miles from Norway to Canada
Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada’s far north, a distance of 2,737 miles, in 76 days
Associated Press
Published 12:18 p.m. ET July 2, 2019 | Updated 12:22 p.m. ET July 2, 2019
Copenhagen, Denmark – Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada’s far north, a distance of 2,737 miles, in 76 days.
The Norwegian Polar Institute says the young female fox left Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on March 1, 2018, and reached Canada’s Ellesmere Island on July 1, 2018, by way of Greenland.
The institute says the trek is among the longest recorded for an arctic fox.
The institute said in a research article it was able to monitor the small fox’s movements across extensive stretches of sea ice and glaciers with a tracking device put on the animal in July 2017.
The state-run agency says the roughly 2-year-old female moved at an average rate of 28.7 miles per day.
