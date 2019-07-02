A polar fox is fitted with a satellite tracking collar in Krossfjorden, Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago, on July 29, 2017, as part of research conducted by the Norwegian Polar Institute. Norwegian researchers said Tuesday July 2, 2019, that this young female arctic fox has been tracked walking from northern Norway to Canada's far north. (Photo: Elise Stroemseng, AP)

Copenhagen, Denmark – Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada’s far north, a distance of 2,737 miles, in 76 days.

The Norwegian Polar Institute says the young female fox left Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on March 1, 2018, and reached Canada’s Ellesmere Island on July 1, 2018, by way of Greenland.

The institute says the trek is among the longest recorded for an arctic fox.

The institute said in a research article it was able to monitor the small fox’s movements across extensive stretches of sea ice and glaciers with a tracking device put on the animal in July 2017.

The state-run agency says the roughly 2-year-old female moved at an average rate of 28.7 miles per day.

