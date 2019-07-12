Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados. The government said in June 2019 that an increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame. (Photo: Nick Wagner, AP)

Mexico City – Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados, a staple of the country’s cuisine.

The government says increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame.

The price in the United States hit $2.23 per pound this week. The most expensive stores in Mexico price them about the same, though the average price is just under $2.

Some Mexicans say they have cut back their consumption due to high prices.

But it’s also led to outrage, as recipes have begun appearing in Mexico for making so-called guacamole without avocados.

