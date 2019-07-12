Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Guacamole blues: Mexicans dismayed by avocado price climb
An increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame for a climb in price to $2.23 a pound
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Guacamole blues: Mexicans dismayed by avocado price climb
Associated Press
Published 12:31 p.m. ET July 12, 2019
Mexico City – Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados, a staple of the country’s cuisine.
The government says increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame.
The price in the United States hit $2.23 per pound this week. The most expensive stores in Mexico price them about the same, though the average price is just under $2.
Some Mexicans say they have cut back their consumption due to high prices.
But it’s also led to outrage, as recipes have begun appearing in Mexico for making so-called guacamole without avocados.
.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/07/12/guacamole-blues-mexicans-dismayed-avocado-price-climb/39680695/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.