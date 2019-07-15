Canberra, Australia – Four children aged 10 to 14 packed fishing rods in a parent’s SUV, left a farewell note then drove more than 600 miles up the Australian east coast before they were stopped by police the next day after two fuel thefts and one aborted pursuit, officers said on Monday.

When the children were stopped by police near Grafton in New South Wales state at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, they locked the doors and refused to get out, Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams said.

A police officer used a baton to break a window of the 2004 Nissan Patrol, which had been reported stolen by worried parents, Williams said.

New South Wales state police Acting Inspector Darren Williams speaks about child drivers during a news conference in Coffs Harbour, Australia, Monday. (Photo: AP)

Police were not sure which child or children drove or why they left Rockhampton in Queensland state on Saturday. The children are a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl.

Williams said they possibly shared the driving.

“It’s a long way, in excess of 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn’t imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days,” Williams told reporters.

The children are suspected of failing to pay for fuel at Outback gas stations in the Queensland town of Banana and the New South Wales town of Warialda, police said.

They were also chased by police in the New South Wales town of Glen Innes, where a 13-year-old was suspected to be driving, Williams said.

“There was a short pursuit up there with the Highway Patrol and due to the age of the driver and the road conditions, that was terminated by the Highway Patrol officers … and the general duties police that were involved,” he said.

The 14-year-old lived in Grafton, which might have been the children’s destination, Williams said.

Banana Truck Stop cashier Harry White said the SUV drove off without paying for diesel at 4:35 a.m. Sunday. He estimated that the children must have left Rockhampton around midnight. Banana is a town of a few hundred people that grows no bananas and is named after a dun-colored bull.

White said the theft involved more than 21 gallons of diesel worth about 120 Australian dollars (more than $107).

