Prince George turning 6 as UK palace releases new photos
London – Kensington Palace has released three new photographs before Prince George’s birthday.
The future king turns 6 on Monday. It’s become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
In two of the pictures George is seen with a big smile as he wears an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.
George is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.
He is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.
