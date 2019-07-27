Moscow – A Russian organization that monitors political arrests says more than 500 people have been detained in Moscow during a demonstration protesting the exclusion of some opposition candidates from the Sept. 8 ballot for the Moscow city council.

The OVD-Info group said 520 people had been detained in the demonstration that began Saturday near the mayor’s office and was eventually pushed by police into side streets.

Police officers detain a woman during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP)

City police said the total number of demonstrators was about 3,500.

The repeated protests over election rules have struck a nerve with the Kremlin as it struggles with opposing views in Russia’s sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.

Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically. Demonstrators shouted slogans including “Russia will be free!”

Protesters clash with police during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday. (Photo: Pavel Golovkin, AP)

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, had called Saturday’s protest and was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.

Before the protest, several opposition members and aspiring candidates were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday.

The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a very large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on Sept. 8.

