Paris – A French activist group has filed a lawsuit over health threats from toxic lead released in Notre Dame Cathedral’s devastating fire.

Hundreds of tons of lead melted when the April fire destroyed the cathedral’s roof and spire, and exceptionally high lead levels were later recorded in the surrounding air.

An image made available by Gigarama.ru on Wednesday April 17, 2019 shows an aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Tuesday April 16. Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after it was damaged in a massive fire on Monday. (Photo: Gigarama.ru, AP)

The association Robin des Bois said Monday it filed a lawsuit in a Paris court for deliberately endangering human life. The group says local officials should have immediately imposed protective measures. The lawsuit doesn’t name a specific suspected perpetrator.

Children are especially vulnerable to health problems from lead poisoning, which can be fatal.

City officials last week ordered a deep cleaning for neighborhood schools, and health authorities recommended blood tests for children and pregnant women who live nearby.

