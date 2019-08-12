Copenhagen, Denmark – The head of Norway’s domestic security agency says officials had received a “vague” tip a year ago about the suspected gunman in Saturday’s Oslo mosque shooting, but it was not sufficient to act because officials had no information about any “concrete plans” of attack.

Hans Sverre Sjoevold told a news conference Monday that the agency receives many tips from worried people every day and the information “didn’t go in the direction of an imminent terror planning.”

Suspected gunman Philip Manshaus appears in court, in Oslo, Norway, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Photo: Cornelius Poppe, AP)

He added there was no reason to change the overall threat assessment for Norway.

A suspected gunman was arrested Saturday after he entered an Al-Noor Islamic Center in Baerum, an Oslo suburb, waving weapons. Police said several shots were fired and one person was slightly injured, but the suspect was held down by others in the mosque. The suspect has also been tied to the slaying of his teenage stepsister.

The suspected gunman appeared in court Monday for a hearing, but his defense lawyer said he “will use his right not to explain himself for now.”

Unni Fries declined to comment on Norwegian media reports that the suspect was inspired by shootings in New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in March, and on Aug. 3 in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 dead.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/08/12/norway-mosque-shooter/39943787/