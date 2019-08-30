Donald Trump gets statue in wife’s homeland of Slovenia
Sela Pri Kamniku, Slovenia – There’s no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the U.S. president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.
The nearly 26 feet construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm – fist clenched – is raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.
When triggered, a mechanism opens a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth appear.
“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”
The monument was built on private property among the lush greens and rolling hills of the sleepy village of Sela pri Kamniku, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.
The statue has a temporary permit and has to be removed by Halloween, Oct. 31. Some local villagers, unhappy with its appearance, suggest torching it that day.
“I thought it will be a sculpture, one statue,” said Stane Supar, who owns land where it stands. “But now this huge thing has grown, and everyone tells me it’s a provocation.”
Schlegel, an architect, defended his project, saying it is “provocation against populism that the world is full of.”
“It is the Statue of Liberty, which no one today knows what it represents,” he said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.