Sela Pri Kamniku, Slovenia – There’s no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the U.S. president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.

The nearly 26 feet construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm – fist clenched – is raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

A wooden statue resembling Donald Trump is built near Kamnik, Slovenia, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Only weeks after Melania Trump statue was erected in her home town of Sevnica, Slovenia, another statue, now of her husband Donald, has been erected not far from there. (Photo: Darko Bandic, AP)

When triggered, a mechanism opens a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth appear.

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

The monument was built on private property among the lush greens and rolling hills of the sleepy village of Sela pri Kamniku, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

The statue has a temporary permit and has to be removed by Halloween, Oct. 31. Some local villagers, unhappy with its appearance, suggest torching it that day.

“I thought it will be a sculpture, one statue,” said Stane Supar, who owns land where it stands. “But now this huge thing has grown, and everyone tells me it’s a provocation.”

Schlegel, an architect, defended his project, saying it is “provocation against populism that the world is full of.”

“It is the Statue of Liberty, which no one today knows what it represents,” he said.

